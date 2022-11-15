Aston Villa's Danny Ings: Team success comes first

Aston Villa's Danny Ings applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Ings is the club’s top scorer in the Premier League after taking his tally for the season to five in the 2-1 victory, while he has also now netted 100 career league goals.

But the 30-year-old insists any satisfaction from milestones is secondary to that gained from helping the team win.

“As long as I’m helping the team I’m extremely happy,” said Ings, who started in place of Ollie Watkins after his strike partner was ruled out through illness.

“It’s a cliché and strikers tell you that all the time but it’s true, whether I’m starting the game or coming on.