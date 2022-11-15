Aston Villa's Danny Ings: Team success comes first

Ings is the club’s top scorer in the Premier League after taking his tally for the season to five in the 2-1 victory, while he has also now netted 100 career league goals.
But the 30-year-old insists any satisfaction from milestones is secondary to that gained from helping the team win.
“As long as I’m helping the team I’m extremely happy,” said Ings, who started in place of Ollie Watkins after his strike partner was ruled out through illness.
“It’s a cliché and strikers tell you that all the time but it’s true, whether I’m starting the game or coming on.
“I’m always pleased when other lads are scoring as well. It’s always about the team for me. When I’m called upon, I need to help as much as I can.”