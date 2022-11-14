Unai Emery salutes Aston Villa's Danny Ings for grasping his chance

Aston Villa's Danny Ings (centre) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game as Brighton and Hove Albion's Levi Colwill (left) reacts during the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Ings was drafted into the starting after Ollie Watkins fell ill and played a vital role as Emery’s men came from behind to win 2-1 on the south coast. The 30-year-old first drew his team level from the penalty spot before netting a deflected winner in the second half, taking his tally for the Premier League season to five – and past the 100 mark for career league goals.

Emery said: “Ollie was ill and Danny took his opportunity fantastically. We have to know the players, to use their combination and their individual skills and to help the team. It was a very good match for him.

“His goals for us are very important and if we can give him good opportunities to score, he will do.”

Villa’s win, their first away from home this season, saw them climb to 12th in the Premier League table and continued an impressive start for new boss Emery, who has taken maximum points from his two league matches so far.

This was also the first time they had come from behind to win away from home since a 2-1 victory at Tottenham in May, 2021.

Emery believes his team are now heading into the six-week World Cup break with confidence restored and their focus very much on those teams above them.

He said: “The players were feeling that we were at the bottom of the Premier League. Two victories have given us confidence and six points.

“Now to achieve the next position we’re looking in front and up. I think the confidence is coming into each player with each result.”

Villa’s players not heading to Qatar have been granted some time off but they will return to action with a friendly at Cardiff on November 30, ahead of a warm weather training camp in Dubai where further matches have also been scheduled.

Emery added: “The first two matches we are going to play after the break are against Liverpool at home and Tottenham away. They are very difficult matches but I want to create good spirit and to be organised defensively and being strong and good.

“I think these six points give us a calmness for the work ahead in the next few weeks, which will give us a good atmosphere.