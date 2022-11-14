Analysis: Battling Aston Villa look a team transformed under Unai Emery

Aston Villa's Danny Ings (right) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Having masterminded a long-awaited win over Manchester United in his first Premier League match in charge of Villa, the Spaniard duly delivered a first away win of the season in his second.

Three days after the new boss stressed the need for his players to improve their mentality after collapsing to Carabao Cup defeat at United, they served up the perfect response in a performance which contained oodles of character and refreshing savvy, earning them a first away win after conceding first since May, 2021.

Villa had been depressingly consistent in their lack of solidity on the road this season. When Alexis Mac Allister fired Brighton ahead after just 49 seconds, the odds on Emery’s men leaving the Amex Stadium with three points felt exceptionally long.

And yet they recovered from the early blow, drew level through Danny Ings’ penalty, took the lead when the striker’s shot deflected off Seagulls defender Levi Colwill and then held on to their advantage through a final half-hour of sustained pressure from the hosts.

It is not even a fortnight since Emery first walked through the entrance of Bodymoor Heath but already there is a different feel and look to this Villa team and the mood, heading into a six-week winter break, has been completely transformed.

For a long time Qatar 2022 appeared to be coming at the perfect time for Villa yet now there is almost a sense of disappointment they cannot continue their run.

Since Steven Gerrard was sacked, they have won three matches out of four and sit 12th in the table, just a point off the top half. The one setback in that sequence in that run was a 4-0 defeat at Newcastle and Villa’s desperate away form – they had taken just two points from seven matches prior to yesterday – was threatening to keep them down at the wrong end of the table.

That is why this win was so significant. There was a sense Villa almost needed to prove to themselves they were capable of toughing it out in a hostile environment.

Almost from the moment he arrived, Emery made improving their performances away from Villa Park a priority. There have been regular, two-hour long tactical meetings and a renewed emphasis on shape and organisation. Whatever has been said, has worked on this evidence.

You couldn’t call Villa’s display pretty – though they played some decent football at times, particularly in the first half. What it contained more than anything was the necessary grit too often lacking before. There was plenty of game management too, of the kind which enraged Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and contributed in part to the visitors picking up no fewer than seven bookings. An FA charge and fine will follow but it feels unlikely Emery will worry about that too much.

Just as against United seven days previously, Villa’s strength lay in the collective. It feels fair though, to throw a little more limelight onto Ings, who took his Premier League goal tally for the season to five, only two short of the total he managed in the whole of last term.

Had Ollie Watkins not been struck down by illness earlier in the weekend, the 30-year-old would have found himself on the bench and with his fellow striker having made such an impressive start under the new boss, there was a feeling he needed to show what he could do. He duly did, grasping the two chances which came his way - the first of those from the penalty spot – while he provided Villa with a focal point up front with his clever play and class on the ball.

Whether Emery will choose to field Ings and Watkins together after the break remains to be seen but with Leon Bailey, who was limited to a substitute appearance here having also struggled with illness earlier in the weekend, Villa suddenly have a surplus of forwards in form. Having laboured to a total of seven goals in their first 11 league matches, they have now scored 10 in the last four.

This was also, in the end, a good day for Douglas Luiz. There was certainly a debate to be had over whether it was the Brazil international or goalkeeper Emi Martinez at fault for Mac Allister’s opener. Either way there was a sense the midfielder should have been more alert to the danger when coming to collect the pass from his goalkeeper.

In the second half, it was roles reversed. Brighton seemed to switch off after Emi Buendia sent a diving header crashing off the bar and Luiz nipped in to challenge Mac Allister, the ball rolling to Ings, who saw his finish flick off the boot of Colwill and wrong foot goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Villa had one big stroke of fortune as they held on to the advantage, Lucas Digne avoiding censure after catching Solly March in the box. The visitors feared the worst as VAR Jarred Gillett scanned the footage but the official ruled against giving a penalty.

Otherwise, there were few real scares despite the constant pressure during the closing stages. The last big chance fell to Colwill but the Chelsea loanee, making his full Premier League debut, sent a free header high and wide from six yards out.