Unai Emery delighted with Aston Villa fighting spirit

Villa overcame conceding after 49 seconds to come back and beat the Seagulls 2-1 thanks to Danny Ings' double.
The win was their first away from home in the Premier League this season and their first since going behind on the road in nearly 18 months.
Emery, who had watched his team twice blow a lead in last Thursday's Carabao Cup defeat at Manchester United, said: "In the last minutes we didn’t keep our mentality like we wanted and I want to create.
"Today, our mentality was different. We were strong defensively and had to be. We were together and we had to be so focused on set-pieces from corners. We had some players out but, really, the job was fantastic."