Unai Emery delighted with Aston Villa fighting spirit

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Delighted boss Unai Emery saluted Villa's fighting spirit after they battled back to win at Brighton.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery before the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
Villa overcame conceding after 49 seconds to come back and beat the Seagulls 2-1 thanks to Danny Ings' double.

The win was their first away from home in the Premier League this season and their first since going behind on the road in nearly 18 months.

Emery, who had watched his team twice blow a lead in last Thursday's Carabao Cup defeat at Manchester United, said: "In the last minutes we didn’t keep our mentality like we wanted and I want to create.

"Today, our mentality was different. We were strong defensively and had to be. We were together and we had to be so focused on set-pieces from corners. We had some players out but, really, the job was fantastic."

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

