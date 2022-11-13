Classy Konsa shines in comeback victory: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa - player ratings

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and team-mates applaud the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Emi Martinez

Struggled passing out from the back in the early stages and was caught out for the goal. Showed good handling after that.

Recovery 7

Matty Cash

A determined performance from the right-back, who gave everything to the defensive effort. Finding some form heading into the World Cup.

Worked 7

Ezri Konsa

The defender’s return to form has been one of the last month’s most pleasing themes. Always seemed to be in the right place.

Classy 8

Tyrone Mings

A shaky start in some respects but quickly got to grips with the game. His dominance in the air was key as Villa withstood late pressure.

Aerial 7

Lucas Digne

Stopped March in his tracks with a couple of firm first half challenges. Fortunate not to concede a second half penalty.

Relieved 6

Boubacar Kamara

A very good performance from the midfielder, who was useful in both boxes. Seemed to be tiring in the closing stages but stuck to his task.

Impressive 7

Douglas Luiz

A dire start to the game when he was caught napping but he exacted the perfect revenge on Brighton and Mac Allister in the second half. Plenty of running.

Revenge 7

John McGinn

Caused the hosts some problems with his running in the final third. A huge roar from the visiting supporters as he went over at the final whistle.

Revitalised 7

Emi Buendia

Played a big part in getting Villa level by setting McGinn away with a through ball. Needs to become more consistent.

Inconsistent 6

Jacob Ramsey

Plenty of running and he posed a threat in the final third. Faded in the second half and was substituted.

Moments 6

Danny Ings

An excellent performance from the striker, who used all his experience and savvy to provide Villa with a focal point up front.

Brace 7

substitutes