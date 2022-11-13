Classy Konsa shines in comeback victory: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa - player ratings

Emi Martinez
Struggled passing out from the back in the early stages and was caught out for the goal. Showed good handling after that.
Recovery 7
Matty Cash
A determined performance from the right-back, who gave everything to the defensive effort. Finding some form heading into the World Cup.
Worked 7
Ezri Konsa
The defender’s return to form has been one of the last month’s most pleasing themes. Always seemed to be in the right place.
Classy 8
Tyrone Mings
A shaky start in some respects but quickly got to grips with the game. His dominance in the air was key as Villa withstood late pressure.
Aerial 7
Lucas Digne
Stopped March in his tracks with a couple of firm first half challenges. Fortunate not to concede a second half penalty.
Relieved 6
Boubacar Kamara
A very good performance from the midfielder, who was useful in both boxes. Seemed to be tiring in the closing stages but stuck to his task.
Impressive 7
Douglas Luiz
A dire start to the game when he was caught napping but he exacted the perfect revenge on Brighton and Mac Allister in the second half. Plenty of running.
Revenge 7
John McGinn
Caused the hosts some problems with his running in the final third. A huge roar from the visiting supporters as he went over at the final whistle.
Revitalised 7
Emi Buendia
Played a big part in getting Villa level by setting McGinn away with a through ball. Needs to become more consistent.
Inconsistent 6
Jacob Ramsey
Plenty of running and he posed a threat in the final third. Faded in the second half and was substituted.
Moments 6
Danny Ings
An excellent performance from the striker, who used all his experience and savvy to provide Villa with a focal point up front.
Brace 7
substitutes
Ashley Young 7 (for Ramsey, 69), Leon Bailey 7 (for Buendia, 74), Ludwig Augustinsson (for Digne, 82), Cameron Archer (for Ings, 83), Leander Dendoncker (for Luiz, 83) Subs not used: Sanson, Chambers, Bednarek, Olsen (gk).