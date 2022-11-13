Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa - Report

Aston Villa's John McGinn picks up a flare that was thrown onto the field after Danny Ings (not pictured) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Alexis Mac Allister gave the hosts the perfect start when he pounced on a loose pass to fire home.

But Ings pulled Villa level from the spot after John McGinn had been brought down by Lewis Dunk.

And the striker's deflected effort proved the winner as Villa withstood a late barrage to make it two league wins from two under Unai Emery.

Analysis

The victory moved Villa up to 12th heading into the six-week World Cup break, five points clear of the bottom three and in a far more comfortable position than when Emery arrived at Bodymoor Heath less than a fortnight ago.

Villa's new boss has now masterminded two wins, with this Villa's first after coming from behind since a 2-1 win over Leicester last December. This is the first time they have overturned a deficit away from home to claim three points for nearly 18 months.

Prior to this they had taken just two points from seven on the road this season, scoring only three goals.

Supporters will have feared the worst here when Mac Allister pounced on a loose pass from Emi Martinez and poor control from Douglas Luiz to score.

But instead Villa produced a performance full of grit and no little savvy to claim a fine win.

Illness to Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey forced Emery into changes. Watkins missed out entirely, while Bailey was only well enough for a place on the bench. That meant a first Premier League start under the new boss for Ings, with Buendia pushed forward into the role of second striker.

Villa weren't the only ones without key players. Brighton were without Mitoma, while the absence of Adam Webster meant a first Premier League start for Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill alongside Dunk in the heart of defence.

Whatever gameplan Villa might have had went out of the window in the space of 49 seconds. Mac Allister pounced on a sleeping Luiz and steadied himself before firing beyond Martinez. Emery looked aghast.

Yet Villa's response was impressive. A perfectly timed dive by Colwill was required to deflect an Ings shot over the bar, while Pervis Estupinan had also needed to be in the right place at the right time to prevent the striker from proving McGinn with a tap-in before the visitors drew level.

Buendia broke out of midfield and passed into the run of McGinn, the Villa skipper going over the challenge of a lunging Dunk. Brighton protested but the decision stood after a VAR review and though Sanchez got a hand to Ings' spot-kick he could not keep it out.

Brighton almost retook the lead when Gross attempted to score direct from a corner, Martinez reacting just in time to keep the effort out at the near post.

Villa continued to carry a threat in attack and when Ings teed up Ramsey, it required a diving block from Dunk to defect the latter's shot over.

The visitors continued to pose a threat early in the second period and moments after Buendia had sent a header against the post, Ings put them ahead. It was sweet revenge for Luiz, whose challenge on Mac Allister saw the ball run to the striker, whose shot deflected off Colwill to wrong foot Sanchez.

As Brighton pushed forward in search of a leveller, Villa survived a VAR check for a penalty when Digne caught Solly March after the winger had nipped in and got a touch on the ball first.

There was plenty of pressure from the hosts but the visitors were defending stoutly, Leandro Trossard sending a rare shot straight at Martinez.

Matty Cash and substitutes Bailey and Ashley Young went into the book as the temperature rose, as did Brighton boss Roberto De Zebri, as the hosts became increasingly frustrated at what they saw as time-wasting from the visitors.

Young pulled a left-footed effort wide during a rare Villa attack but Colwill then missed a great chance to level, sending a free header high and wide of the target. That was the last big chance as Villa saw out eight minutes of stoppage time.

Key Moments

1 GOAL The perfect start for Brighton as Alexis Mac Allister robs Luiz and finishes past Martinez.

20 GOAL Villa level from the spot through Danny Ings, after Lewis Dunk brings down John McGinn.

54 GOAL Villa lead. This time it is Luiz who robs Dunk, with Ings' shot deflecting off Levi Colwill and in.

Teams

Brighton (4-4-1-1): Sanchez, Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan (Lamptey 81) March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Lallana (Enciso 5 (Veltman 59)), Welbeck (Undav 59) Subs not used: Lamptey, Gilmour, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Turns, Steele (gk).