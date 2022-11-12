Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins aiming to end on a high

Unai Emery’s men head to the south coast for their final match before Christmas looking for a first Premier League away win of the season.
Villa have taken just two points from their first seven matches on the road but are unbeaten in three visits to the Amex Stadium, with Watkins netting in a 2-0 win there back in February.
The striker said: “We have a long wait until the next game. The main goal is to go there and win and have a good away day, like we did there last year.”
Watkins bagged his third goal of the campaign in Thursday’s 4-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Manchester United.
“There were positives to take, even though we lost the game,” he said.