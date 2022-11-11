New Aston Villa badge pays tribute to 80s Euro legends

Aston Villa's new club crest

Season ticket holders and members were last week presented with two options following many months of fan consultation, exploration and design after initial plans were set out in June.

More than 21,500 supporters, Villa’s highest-ever fan participation vote, elected the circle crest pictured above, which bears similarity to the club’s badge between 1980 and 1990.

The winning crest was selected by a large majority of 77 per cent of voters.

The other new option was a design inspired by the club’s founding, in the form of a tradition gas lamp. Twenty-three per cent of fans selected that design.

Another eight per cent of voters elected for the club’s crest to remain the same.

The new crest will officially come into place next summer, ahead of the 2023/24 season. Villa say there will be an ‘evolution of the rest of our visual identity.’

In a statement, the club said: “Throughout this important crest design process we have listened to the views of our fans; as ever, you have done us proud in playing your part.