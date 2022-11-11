Emi Martinez to return for Aston Villa at Brighton before heading to World Cup

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates after the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday November 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The Argentina international’s participation had been the cause of some uncertainty with his national team having requested Premier League clubs rest their players for the final fixture before Qatar 2022.

Martinez, who was rested for Thursday’s 4-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Manchester United, had also cast some doubt on his availability during an interview back in his homeland during the September international break.

But Emery expects to have everyone available as Villa look to improve their dire away record in the Premier League.

He said: “We need them, everybody. We are happy for them because for the players to play in a World Cup is amazing and you have to respect the national team.

“But on Sunday we are playing a very important match and those three points are very important.”

Last weekend’s 3-1 win Premier League win over United means Villa cannot finish the first half of the season in the bottom three but Emery admits improving their away form is now the biggest challenge.

Villa have just taken two points from seven matches on the road, scoring only three goals, while they have conceded eight in the last two including the cup exit at Old Trafford.

Emery was pleased with his team’s performance for the first 75 minutes of that match but felt their mentality slipped during the final 15, during which goals from Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay sent United through.

“In the two matches, there were more things which were positive than negative,” said the boss. “The next step is clear for us, to be competitive away and if we can do that we will get three points.

He continued: “They are very good players with the mentality to work, they are so attentive every day, tactically.

“We’ve not had a lot of days working together because we only arrived one week ago. But the players are very open to listening to everything we are telling them.”

Ollie Watkins’ performances have been a positive in both matches, with the striker backing up an excellent all-round display in last weekend’s league win with another solid showing in the cup, which included his third goal of the season.

Emery said: “I think that is going to be good for him and his confidence.

“He has his individual challenge to keep his place in the team as a striker and is doing very good work, the pressing, keeping the ball, tracking back, making runs.

“The last thing we need off him as a striker is to get the goal and he did that on Thursday.”