Brazil & Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos on the Championship and watching West Brom

Roberto Carlos

But these days the former Real Madrid and Brazil superstar loves nothing more than spending time at home in Madrid watching English football - specifically the Championship, and more specifically, West Brom.

Ahead of the World Cup, Carlos sat down with The Telegraph to talk about his home nations chances, England, his role with FIFA and a range of other footballing matters.

On the top if English football, he described the system as 'amazing' - and professes that West Brom are among a handful of teams he has been watching recently.

"Your domestic league is amazing," says Carlos, who watches four to five Premier League and Championship games every week.

“I watch everything here."

As well as games involving West Brom he has also been watching a handful of other teams such as Fulham and Birmingham City.

Elsewhere, Carlos had his say on the England side heading into the tournament - highlighting Harry Kane and Trent Alexander-Arnold as players to keep an eye on.