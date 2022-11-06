Unai Emery delighted with dream Aston Villa start

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday November 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Goals from Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey saw Villa end their 27-year long home hoodoo against the Red Devils in Emery’s first match in charge.

The Spaniard said: “I was dreaming of it and I am so happy. The atmosphere was amazing with the supporters and we enjoyed it with them.

“We have played with energy and good skills and we wanted to be united and disciplined. Being together was part of our gameplan and the players did it. It was a special day.”

Bailey fired Villa into a seventh minute lead with Digne scoring a brilliant free-kick soon after to double the advantage.

United pulled one back on the stroke of half-time when Luke Shaw’s shot deflected wickedly off Jacob Ramsey but the latter then restored Villa’s two-goal cushion early in the second period.

The win lifted Villa up to 14th in table and Emery is keen for them to kick on, with a trip to United in the League Cup next up on Thursday.

He said: “They (Villa) had good matches here and played well before, beating Brentford 4-0 and drawing against Manchester City.

“The challenge here is to be consistent. Today was so important, after such a long time (not beating United) to do it.