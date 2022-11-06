Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho major World Cup doubt

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho (centre) in action during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Sunday October 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Coutinho was absent from the squad for yesterday’s 3-1 win over Manchester United, with boss Unai Emery admitting he did not expect the Brazil international to feature in either of Villa’s remaining two matches before Qatar 2022.

The 30-year-old, who has endured a torrid season in the Premier League, is also thought to be a major doubt for the World Cup. Brazil boss Tite is due to name his squad later this week.

“Coutinho is injured,” said Emery. “I don’t know how long it will be but, today, he couldn’t play and he’s not going to play (for us) until after the break. It’s a muscular injury.”

The setback is the latest in a campaign to forget for Coutinho, who is yet to either score or set up a goal for Villa and has not started any of the last five matches.

Without him, Villa recorded their finest performance of the season as they brushed aside a United team who entered the afternoon nine matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Despite jubilation in the stands at a first home Premier League win over the Red Devils since 1995, Emery was keen to stress his players had only taken the first step in what promises to be a long journey under the new boss.

Villa face United again in the League Cup at Old Trafford on Thursday.