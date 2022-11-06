Aston Villa 3 Manchester United 1 - Report

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey celebrates scoring their side's third goal

Leon Bailey fired home the opener before Lucas Digne’s free-kick made it 2-0 to the hosts inside the first 11 minutes.

United pulled one back on the stroke of half-time when Luke Shaw’s wayward shot deflected off Jacob Ramsey.

But Ramsey restored Villa’s two-goal cushion early in the second half and there were few major scares as the hosts saw out a win which lifted them to 14th in the table.

Analysis

Villa had started the day outside the drop zone at Southampton’s by virtue of a better head-to-head record and the importance of this victory cannot be understated.

Rarely can managerial reigns have started better, with Emery becoming the first Villa boss to engineer a win over United at Villa Park since Brian Little’s team famously beat Alex Ferguson’s 3-1 on the opening day of the 1995-96 season.

The Spaniard had only taken charge of his first training session on Wednesday, with several of his coaching team still awaiting visas.

Yet the change in Villa’s style was immediately apparent. The hosts had a clear and effective plan which proved too much for United during a blistering start.

All eyes were on Emery’s first team selection as boss. In the end there were just two changes from the XI which started the 4-0 defeat at Newcastle, the fit-again Lucas Digne replacing Ashley Young at left-back and – more significantly from a tactical viewpoint – Jacob Ramsey returning in place of Danny Ings, who dropped to the bench.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia and Manchester United's Diogo Dalot

Boubacar Kamara was fit enough to make the bench after nearly two months out with a knee injury, while Philippe Coutinho was missing from the squad entirely.

While Emery’s arrival onto the pitch was greeted with an announcement over the public address system, there was little fanfare with the new boss walking out among the coaching staff from both teams.

The fireworks were instead reserved for the match itself. Though boos greeted the teams turning around before the start, Villa attacking the Holte End in the first half once more worked a treat as they flew into an early lead.

Ollie Watkins did superbly to hold off Victor Lindelof and with the defender out of position, found Ramsey in the middle. He immediately set Bailey running into the box and though the finish was far from straightforward, the winger made it look so as he sent the ball across De Gea and inside the far post.

Villa Park was alive and so were the team. Ramsey pounced on a loose ball out of defence and was fouled by a lunging Luke Shaw, who was booked. Emi Martinez then created huge confusion by standing in the United half, seemingly directing the wall, before Digne curled the free-kick over it and inside the post, De Gea getting fingertips to the ball but unable to keep it out.

The hosts were looking dangerous every time they attacked, Buendia curling an effort wide after Bailey had again got the better of Shaw.

More than half-an-hour had gone before United threatened the Villa goal. When they did, Martinez got a big hand to Alejandro Garnacho’s drive, before then keeping out Ronaldo’s header with his legs.

Otherwise the visitors were struggling to carve out chances until, in the final minute of the half, they got back into the game via an outrageous fluke. Ramsey sliced his clearance to Shaw but the latter’s shot was heading well wide until it hit the Villa man and looped into the far corner of the net.

Villa supporters who had witnessed their team blow a fair number of leads in this fixture over the years would have been forgiven a sense of foreboding at the break.

But their team began the second period with renewed purpose, Bailey sending a shot straight at De Gea inside the opening 10 seconds. Soon the two-goal cushion was restored.

Watkins picked up a pass from Buendia and raced down the left before pulling the ball back to Ramsey, who sent a first-time finish into the top corner with De Gea unmoved.

United seemed to have little response to that. Their manager, Erik ten Hag, finally made changes midway through the half and one of three players introduced, Anthony Elanga, was denied at close range by Martinez after the Villa keeper had come racing out toward the edge of his box.

Emery made several late changes, including a first appearance of the season for Morgan Sanson, as a raucous Villa Park celebrated a win a long time coming.

Teams

Villa (4-2-2-2): Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne (Young 79), Dendoncker (Sanson 90), Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia (Kamara 79), Bailey (McGinn 70), Watkins (Ings 79) Subs not used: Chambers, Augustinsson, Bednarek, Olsen (gk).