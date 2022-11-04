Matty Cash focused on Aston Villa's Manchester United test

Newcastle United's Joelinton (right) and Aston Villa's Matty Cash battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle. Picture date: Saturday October 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Newcastle. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Emery, who arrived at Bodymoor Heath on Tuesday, will take charge of the team for the first time on Sunday when Manchester United visit Villa Park.

Right-back Cash admitted it had been a busy few days in training but stressed the main focus was on the next game.

He said: “Every manager has got a different identity so I am sure we will learn more in the upcoming weeks of how he wants us to play.

“But I think looking too far ahead is the wrong thing to do. I know it sounds cliched but we have a big game against Manchester United on the weekend and we have to study that first, rather than the weeks coming.

“The main focus is the weekend and trying to execute the gameplan and what we have learned in the last few days.”

Emery has agreed a four-and-a-half year deal to replace Steven Gerrard and Cash added: “The club know where we want to be, the ambition of the owners and staff and where we all want to get to. You have to have a building block first and that is what we are doing now.