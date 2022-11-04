Confident Unai Emery ready to embrace Aston Villa's latest new beginning

Villarreal's coach Unai Emery gestures during the Group C Conference League soccer match between Austria Wien and Villarreal in Vienna, Austria, Thursday Oct.13, 2022. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter). Unai Emery will take charge of his first Villa match when Manchester United visit the West Midlands tomorrow

On Friday afternoon, Unai Emery sat in almost the same position as Steven Gerrard not quite 12 months ago and outlined his ambition of ending the club’s long wait for a major trophy and bringing European football to Villa Park.

There were again some grand, if slightly more measured words, from Christian Purslow. Where Gerrard’s appointment was a "fantastic" moment in the club’s history, Emery’s hiring was described by Villa’s chief executive as the "most important step" since promotion back to the Premier League in 2019.

The key difference, this time, is Villa’s board really do believe they have pulled off a coup in convincing the four-time Europa League winner to join. A contract which could run to four-and-a-half years, the longest handed out by the club’s current ownership, is indicative of that.

That is not to suggest for a moment they did not have faith in Gerrard. But whereas the former Liverpool captain was a relative managerial rookie, Emery arrives with the kind of experience to provide Villa’s decision-makers reason for confidence and a track record of helping less-fancied clubs progress and give those with bigger resources a run for their money.

While Gerrard earned the job after impressing Villa’s board with a five-hour presentation, the pursuit of Emery, conducted by Purslow, sporting director Johan Lange and billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens over a hectic 96-hour period, followed a rather different dynamic.

Determined to be bold, move swiftly and land the best man possible, this was as much about selling the club to Emery as learning what he could do for them. To that end, they certainly succeeded.

“When someone is impressed with your work and calls you, the first thing you do is listen,” said Emery. “The Premier League is a good challenge for every coach and for me as well. But the greatness of this club is the first thing I thought about and why I decided to take on the challenge.”

Emery, of course, has been in the Premier League before and though he yesterday declined to go into detail on his 18-month reign at Arsenal, there is undoubtedly a sense he has returned to the UK with a point to prove.

“I think now I am more ready than the first time,” he admitted.

His first time in front of the media as Villa head coached was an impressive performance, both in terms of what was said and how it was said.

Mocked, disgracefully, for his willing efforts to speak in a second language while in charge of the Gunners, Emery declined the use of a translator made available by Villa during the written section of the press conference. The Spaniard spoke confidently, clearly but also carefully, avoiding the trap of making promises which might prove impossible to keep.

We are long beyond the point where Villa’s ambitions are a secret. Winning trophies and competing regularly in Europe are hardly unrealistic long-term aims.

Yet Emery, while not shying away from those aspirations, was keen to maintain a spotlight on the club’s current predicament and the primary reason a change of head coach was needed. Villa have lost seven of their first 13 Premier League matches and sit 16th in the table ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Manchester United and a major upturn is unlikely to happen overnight.

“Our players now, they are under performing, and my idea first is to try to help them,” said Emery. “At the beginning about instilling confidence, trust in each player and to play together and create a good insight to show everybody our best wishes to improve and to help the team.”

Though Emery will have funds to strengthen in the January transfer window, the immediate focus is on improving those players already at his disposal.

The new boss has watched every match Villa have played this season to learn about the players he has inherited and those who found themselves out of favour under Gerrard, most notably French midfielder Morgan Sanson, will be given a chance to stake their claim. Sanson has not played a single minute this season but Emery’s arrival means the slate has been wiped clean. John McGinn will remain as captain, for now, with Emery expected to bide his time and get a wider view of his squad before making any significant changes.

“I want to create a new way and obviously we need time,” he said. “In football time, of course, isn’t as much and to get three points in front we have.

“But I want to be here for a long time and each step ahead thinking to approve with our dreams, my dream, my ambitions. The club, they have the same idea that I have – be ambitious and to improve as soon as possible.”

Introductory press conferences, of course, rarely produce anything other than a positive vibe. It is easy to be full of belief before a ball has been kicked and Emery knows the real test begins tomorrow at 2pm. Villa's 10th managerial appointment in 12 years, there is no shortage of predecessors who can tell him just how tough managing can be.

Yet far from being fazed by the challenge, he seems excited by it.

"It is a big test but I have been through that with other teams," he said. "This club, the owners they told me about the ambition they have and professionally, I think if we take each step while being strong and demanding and trying to get better, there is a possibility to achieve our dreams.

"I know its not easy. I know when you are trying to do something important you have to raise your level. For the club is the same way. If it wasn't, I would not come here."

Villa have been waiting a long time for a manager capable of delivering on the club's promise. In Emery, there is a hope they may have found him.