Football governing bodies release joint statement on dangers of pyrotechnics

Football fans

So far this season, the governing bodies have dealt with a number of issues of pyrotechnic devices being used in stadiums.

Although they have reported some signs of improvements in fan behaviour - the bodies have issued a joint statement warning fans found to be using the devices will be handed bans and will be reported to the police.

In a joint statement, the FA, Premier League, EFL and Women's Super League said: "The FA, Premier League, EFL and Women’s Super League are continuing to work with the Football Supporters’ Association to warn of the serious dangers of pyrotechnics at football, with a reminder that anyone found in possession or using these devices faces club bans and will be reported to the police.

"At the start of the season, the football authorities introduced new measures and stronger sanctions across the game to tackle anti-social and criminal behaviours. While fan behaviour on a matchday has shown some signs of improvement, there have been instances where pyrotechnics including flares, smoke bombs and fireworks have been found or used in stadiums.

"A number of injuries have come from these incidents, including burns and breathing problems, alongside damage to hands, hearing, lungs and eyes. As a major fire hazard, pyros can also cause damage to grounds and surroundings.

"It is illegal to bring them into stadiums and there are consequences for anybody who breaks the law and ground regulations. Anyone caught possessing or using pyrotechnics will be reported to the police and prosecution could result in a permanent criminal record. The pitch must remain safe for players, managers and match officials, just as the stands should be for supporters.