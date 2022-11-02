Notification Settings

Unai Emery to take first Aston Villa training session today

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

New Villa boss Unai Emery was due to take training for the first time today after receiving his work permit.

The 50-year-old Spaniard arrived at Bodymoor Heath yesterday but had to wait for the final paperwork to be completed before starting work.

Emery has signed a four-and-a-half year contract, the longest Villa have ever given to a manager, after agreeing to succeed Steven Gerrard. Villa last week triggered his £5.2million release clause at Villareal and believe he is capable of fulfilling the ambitious long-term vision of billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

The four-time Europa League is bringing an large backroom team with him to the Midlands, including long-time assistants Pablo Villanueva and Antonio Rodriguez.

Rafa Benitez’s former Liverpool No.2 Pako Ayesteran has also been offered a role, with Javi Garcia expected to join as goalkeeper coach to replace Neil Cutler, who left the club on Monday.

Emery, who will be formally unveiled at a press conference later this week, will charge of the team for the first time when Manchester United visit Villa Park on Sunday.

