'Big challenge ahead': Unai Emery takes first Aston Villa training session

Emery was granted his work permit after he arrived at the Bodymoor Heath training ground on Tuesday.
And the former Arsenal and PSG boss has set to work on his Villa squad - to prepare for the remaining fixtures before the World Cup break.
Ahead of his first training session with his players - Emery took to social media an insisted it was a 'a big challenge ahead'.
He said: "As big as the greatness of @AVFCOfficial'.
Day I. Big challenge ahead. As big as the greatness of @AVFCOfficial