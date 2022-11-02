Notification Settings

'Big challenge ahead': Unai Emery takes first Aston Villa training session

By Jonny Drury

Unai Emery has taken charge of his first session at Aston Villa since being handed the managerial role - insisting he has a big challenge ahead.

Unai Emery

Emery was granted his work permit after he arrived at the Bodymoor Heath training ground on Tuesday.

And the former Arsenal and PSG boss has set to work on his Villa squad - to prepare for the remaining fixtures before the World Cup break.

Ahead of his first training session with his players - Emery took to social media an insisted it was a 'a big challenge ahead'.

He said: "As big as the greatness of @AVFCOfficial'.

