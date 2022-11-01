Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez pays tribute to departing Neil Cutler

Neil Cutler

Emery, who officially starts work as the club’s head coach today, is bringing long-time goalkeeper coach Javi Garcia as part of his backroom team.

Set pieces coach Austin MacPhee is staying on though Aaron Danks, who took charge of Villa’s last two matches after Steven Gerrard’s sacking, is leaving his role as first-team coach. The 42-year-old is considering the offer of a post in the club’s academy.

Cutler joined Villa four years ago as part of Dean Smith’s staff, following a brief stint at Albion. He worked closely with No.1 Martinez who posted on social media: “I can’t thank you enough for the way you helped me since day one.