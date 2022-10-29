Villa head for Chelsea after a sticky week with Toffees

Taken 23 Oct 2022 / Vitality Womenâs FA Cup / 3rd Round Qualifying / Lye Town Ladies FC v Knowle / Lye Town FC / Stourbridge Road / Lye.

Villa travel to Kingsmeadow on the back of two defeats to Everton – with the latter result in midweek decided on penalties.

They lost 1-0 to the Toffees in the WSL last weekend before being defeated again on Wednesday in the Continental Tyres League Cup.

The game ended 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes and Villa will look to put the result behind them when they face third-placed Chelsea this weekend.

Elsewhere, Blues are back in action at home to Sheffield United n the Women’s Championship after their fixture with Durham was postponed last weekend due to a waterlogged pitch.

Wolves and Stoke City are in National League Cup action this weekend with Wolves hosting Brighouse Town and the Potters away to Stockport County.

National League Northern Premier Division table-toppers Wolves claimed three points away from home last weekend, beating Derby 3-1. Amber Hughes fired home for the lead before an Ali Miller double for the Wanderers secured the win.

Meanwhile, fifth-placed Stoke City suffered a 4-3 loss away to Huddersfield Town.

Rosie Axten, Callan Barber and Naomi Bedeau found the back of the net for Stoke, but it wasn’t enough to earn victory in Yorkshire after Hollie Gibson was shown a red card in the first half.

Albion won’t take to the pitch this weekend, but Sophie Tudor snatched a point for the Baggies with a 94th-minute equaliser against Burnley in a 2-2 draw away from home last weekend.

Hannah George was also on the scoresheet for the Baggies, who are ninth in the league.

Stourbridge host Sheffield FC in National League Division One Midlands after an emphatic win in their most recent fixture.

The Glassgirls beat Newcastle Town 11-0 away from home in the Women’s FA Cup third qualifying round last weekend with four goals from Niamh Deasy, a hat-trick for Lyndsey Glover and single strikes by Alex Nicklin, Mill Rogers, Lili-Beth Bown and Amber Lawrence.

Kidderminster Harriers travel to Coundon Court in a reverse fixture from last weekend in the West Midlands League Premier Division, which Kiddy won 4-0.

There were goals from Macy Fox, Bailey-Raine Hodge and Danielle Selmes in the victory, which took the side to third in the league.

Sixth-placed Lye Town visit Crusaders tomorrow after a 6-0 victory over Knowle in the FA Cup thanks to goals from Sunya Salim (two), Sian Johnson (two), Caitlyn Walton and Joella Bate.

In West Midlands League Division One North, Darlaston Town visit bottom-of-the-table Wyrley.

Elsewhere in the same league, Walsall travel to Rugby Town, Lichfield City Reserves visit Coventry Sphinx and Walsall Wood travel to Tamworth in the Division One Cup.

Wood beat Tamworth 5-3 last weekend thanks to a Natasha Baptiste brace and goals from Chloe Chapman, Freya Green and Tayler Davies, while Walsall beat City of Stoke 3-0 courtesy of strikes from Shian-Terri Atkins, Saanya Najib amd Jasmin Springer.