Aston Villa guilty of 'crumbling under adversity' says Aaron Danks

Newcastle United's Joelinton (centre) scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle. Picture date: Saturday October 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Newcastle. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The visitors were unfortunate to be trailing to Callum Wilson’s penalty at the break but then conceded three times in 12 second half minutes at St James’s Park.

Danks, who took caretaker charge of the team for the second time ahead of new head coach Unai Emery’s arrival next week, said: “It was a difficult day. It ends up being a very disappointing result and we all feel that in the dressing room and for the supporters, who have travelled a long way and backed us all the way through.

“I thought we did OK in the first half. I thought we were competitive and it was an even game. We had created some good moments and got into some good positions.

“The penalty changes half-time. At half-time we spoke about winning the second half, keeping a clean sheet and looking to get a goal.

“But we knew at some point there would be a spell of momentum they would have and it came straight after half-time. They were really ruthless and clinical.

“You have to find ways of staying in the game when momentum goes against you and unfortunately it got away from us.”

Wilson scored from the spot after Ashley Young had handled Miguel Almiron’s shot in first half stoppage time.

The striker then headed a second before further goals from Joelinton and Almiron condemned Villa to their heaviest defeat of the campaign.

Villa lost goalkeeper Emi Martinez to a first half injury after he took a knee to the head from Tyrone Mings.

The Argentina international played on after first being assessed by Villa’s medical staff before eventually being replaced by Robin Olsen.

"Emi is fine,” said Danks. “He's showered, dressed, changed, walking around and talking to everybody, so he seems OK.

"The club will monitor that and take care of him in the coming hours and days to make sure that continues.

"I know he took a blow to the head. It was treated as a head injury. I haven't had chance to speak to the doctors or the medics on anything more than that.

“We've got very professional medical staff. They went on and assessed him. He was okay to continue.