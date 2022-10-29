Aaron Danks waits to hear Aston Villa fate

Aston Villa caretaker manager Aaron Danks at the end of the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 23, 2022.

First-team coach Danks will take charge of the team at Newcastle today but is yet to learn whether he will be part of the new head coach’s plans.

Emery, who will officially succeed Steven Gerrard on Tuesday, is expected to bring a large backroom staff which will include long-term No.2 Pablo Villanueva and Villareal assistant Antonio Rodriguez.

Danks has been assisted by set pieces coach Austin MacPhee and goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler since Gerrard was sacked on October 20. He is yet to speak to Emery, with the full focus of the staff on the trip to Tyneside.