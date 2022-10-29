Notification Settings

Aaron Danks waits to hear Aston Villa fate

By Russell YoullAston VillaPublished: Comments

Aaron Danks and the rest of Villa’s coaching staff will learn their futures early next week as new boss Unai Emery prepares to jet in.

Aston Villa caretaker manager Aaron Danks at the end of the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 23, 2022.

First-team coach Danks will take charge of the team at Newcastle today but is yet to learn whether he will be part of the new head coach’s plans.

Emery, who will officially succeed Steven Gerrard on Tuesday, is expected to bring a large backroom staff which will include long-term No.2 Pablo Villanueva and Villareal assistant Antonio Rodriguez.

Danks has been assisted by set pieces coach Austin MacPhee and goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler since Gerrard was sacked on October 20. He is yet to speak to Emery, with the full focus of the staff on the trip to Tyneside.

“I’ve had no dialogue with him at the moment,” he said. “I think he’s a really exciting appointment for the club, he’s got fantastic pedigree, managed over 900 games, the levels that he’s worked at, I think it’s a fantastic acquisition.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

