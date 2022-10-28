Notification Settings

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa arrival excites Danny Ings

By Matt Maher

Danny Ings claims players are excited by the imminent arrival of Unai Emery as Villa’s new head coach.

Aston Villa's Danny Ings (left) celebrates

The Spaniard is awaiting a work permit will officially take charge on Tuesday, replacing Steven Gerrard who was sacked last week. Ings said: “It is sad when managers leave. You do feel you are responsible.

“When (Emery’s appointment) was announced I think the lads were excited and ready to work.

“Hopefully he was watching the game at the weekend. We just need to keep bringing that energy and with his guidance, hopefully we will be where we need to.”

Emery, who will not be present at Newcastle tomorrow when Villa will again be led by first-team coach Aaron Danks, has offered former Liverpool assistant Pako Ayesteran the chance to join his backroom team.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

