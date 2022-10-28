Newcastle v Aston Villa: Villa out to impress ahead of boss Emery’s arrival

Aaron Danks

While Sunday’s 4-0 win over Brentford might have transformed the mood following Steven Gerrard’s dismissal, any kind of positive result at Newcastle tomorrow would ensure Unai Emery inherits a team carrying real momentum when the incoming head coach – who will not be present at St James’s Park – takes the reins on Tuesday.

The odds, admittedly, are not stacked in favour of Danks or Villa. Newcastle are in excellent form, unbeaten since the start of September and Villa’s recent record on Tyneside is lamentable, their last victory coming back in 2005 in a match made famous for Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer being sent-off for fighting each other.

At least Villa have a sense of renewed togetherness, following their excellent win over the Bees.

“After a good result, naturally there is always going to be a high around the place,” explained striker Danny Ings. “Everyone has been in a good mood.

“It’s a massive challenge against a team who are in a good moment. For us it is all about the right preparations and having the right mindset going into the game.

“I feel tactically, they have come a long way under Eddie. I know how good a coach and a manager he is. It is going to be extremely difficult but it is a game we are approaching with confidence.”

Among the many head-scratching decisions during the final weeks of Gerrard’s reign was Ings’ lack of action. The former Southampton striker started three of Villa’s first four Premier League matches but then had to make do with substitute appearances until being recalled for the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, the former head coach’s penultimate match in charge.

Ings scored twice in the opening 14 minutes against Brentford as Villa’s revamped forward line flourished with both Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins on the mark.

“It’s been a strange start (to the season), for me,” said Ings. “I have been in and out, in and out and I haven’t been able to find enough of a rhythm. I was pleased to score two goals, though I was angry not to get the third.

“It is so important that you don’t just have one person scoring every week. That is not what makes a great team. If everyone chipping in. Leon got one, Ollie worked so hard all game and deserved his goal. Hopefully we can keep building on this now and help the team.”

Danks reaped the benefits of keeping things simple and it would be a surprise to see him deviate too far from the plan against the Magpies.