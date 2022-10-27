Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara given World Cup hope

Boubacar Kamara

The Villa summer signing has been out since he suffered knee ligament damage in September – and was set to be ruled out of the Qatar World Cup – however reports have emerged suggesting the 22-year-old may even be fit to return for his club before the World Cup.

The midfielder, who arrived at Villa Park as a free agent in the summer, has three caps for his country and with France suffering midfield problems heading into the World Cup it is likely Kamara will be included if fit.

To aid his rehabilitation, the midfielder spent time at the Fifa medical centre in Dubai – and it looks to be aiding his recovery.