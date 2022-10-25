Ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery emerges as leading contender for Aston Villa post

Unai Emery

The 50-year-old, currently in charge of Villareal, has been high on the club’s shortlist to replace Steven Gerrard, with reports in Spain claiming they are now willing to trigger his £5.25million buy-out.

Emery, who managed Sevilla before a disappointing spell in the Premier League with the Gunners, is considering Villa's proposal.

A four-time winner of the Europa League, his pedigree is attractive to Villa’s ownership, as they look for a manager capable of taking the club to the next level.

Villa did make an ambitious attempt to hire Mauricio Pochettino but the Argentine is reluctant to return to management at a club outside the elite.