Ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery 'serious contender' for Aston Villa role

Unai Emery

The 50-year-old, currently in charge of Villareal, is thought to be on the club’s shortlist to replace Steven Gerrard, with reports in Spain claiming the club have now made an approach.

Emery, who managed Sevilla before a disappointing spell in the Premier League with the Gunners, is a three-time winner of the Europa League and his pedigree is attractive to Villa’s ownership, as they look for a manager capable of taking the club to the next level.