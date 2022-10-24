Aston Villa stepping up head coach hunt

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim

Mauricio Pochettinho was the preferred choice of the club’s ownership after sacking Steven Gerrard but the Argentine is expected to turn down their lucrative offer, while sources in Portugal have indicated Ruben Amorim is unlikely to be tempted away from Sporting Lisbon.

Amorim, who is due in the UK this week when Sporting face Tottenham in the Champions League, will face further questions over his future then.

In what may be a boost to Villa, the buyout clause in the 37-year-old’s contract is now believed to be significantly lower than the £20million-plus previously reported.

First-team coach Aaron Danks will remain in charge for the time being and could even lead Villa into Saturday’s match at Newcastle, with yesterday’s 4-0 win over Brentford having delivered both a timely morale-boost and bought the club’s hierarchy some breathing space in the managerial search.

Two goals from Danny Ings and further strikes from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins saw Villa cruise home and, when asked about the short-term future, Danks replied: “I have been asked to step forward and lead the team, with a group of staff. We will keep doing that until we are told otherwise.

“We are in tomorrow morning, we will recover well, review today’s game and we will start getting ready for Newcastle.

“When something changes it changes, but until that point, we just keep thinking forwards.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admirers in the Villa boardroom but is in talks over a new deal at the London club.