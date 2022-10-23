Aaron Danks: Aston Villa benefited from simple football

Aston Villa caretaker manager Aaron Danks

It was an astonishing start to the game and they took a 3-0 lead inside the first 14 minutes, and Ollie Watkins then added a fourth in the second half.

But with Villa only scoring seven goals in their first 11 games of the season and only scoring three in their last six, it was an amazing change in fortunes for a team that has struggled in front of goal.

And the caretaker boss said they did not make too many changes, saying the main focus was getting the best out of the players.

He said: "It has not been a case of changing lots or doing lots of things differently, it was about devising a simple game plan that we could do quite quickly and get the team moving forward.

"I just want players to express themselves, to enjoy themselves, and I want to get the best out of the people I get to work with.

"I thought they executed it magnificently today. They played with energy and purpose like we asked them to.

"I was really pleased for the players, the staff and for the crowd who really got behind us and supported us.

"To be honest, because of the time scale, we did not focus too much on them.

"We just tried to make today all about us and all about our players.

"And getting them into effective areas and trying to build from that.

"We did talk about having a variety of ways of scoring goals, set pieces or runs in behind crossing and finishing.

"About having a blend and a variety to our play, and I thought the players showed that.

"Some of the technical work in the final third was excellent."

And Danks said he has worked with the side's attacking players for a while now, and he thought they were more clinical against the Bees.

"Today they were just clinical," Danks continued.

"They just executed them.

"It was one of those days where they just did that.

"I work closely with the attacking players in this team, and they have had some really good chances in the last few weeks.