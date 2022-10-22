Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa Women out to chew up Toffees

Aston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa look to get back to winnings ways in the Women’s Super League wins in a row when they battle it out with Everton at home tomorrow.

2022 / FA Womenâs National League / Division 1 Midlands / Stourbridge LFC v Long Eaton / Stourbridge FC / The War Memorial Ground / Stourbridge.
2022 / FA Womenâs National League / Division 1 Midlands / Stourbridge LFC v Long Eaton / Stourbridge FC / The War Memorial Ground / Stourbridge.

Fourth-placed Villa face an Everton side level on points with them, one place behind. Villa succumbed to their first loss of the season last Saturday losing 2-1 to West Ham at the Bescot Stadium.

In the Women’s Championship, seventh placed Birmingham City welcome Durham on Sunday at midday. The Blues were beaten 1-0 by Southampton on Monday and play a Durham side a place below them in the table.

In the National League Northern Premier Division, table-toppers Wolves will look to make it three wins in a row when they visit Derby on Sunday.

Also in the league, Albion travel to face Burnley. They sit in eighth after a five-game winless streak.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers travel to Coundon Court Ladies on Sunday.

Harriers beat Worcester City 1-0 last Sunday through a Macy Fox goal.

Women’s Premier League Division One Midlands leaders Stourbridge handed out a 10-1 thrashing to Long Eaton United last weekend.

In the West Midlands League Division One North, sixth-placed Darlaston Town host Coventry City on Sunday whilst second-placed Walsall host City of Stoke.

Walsall lost to Wyrley 2-0 midweek in the Challenge Cup after the Saddler’s game with Walsall Wood last weekend was postponed.

Bottom-of-the-league Wyrley will look for their first league win after cup success when they visit high flying third placed Shifnal Town.

Elsewhere, ninth-placed Lichfield City Reserves travel to Port Vale on Sunday after beating Abbey Hulton 12-1 away from home in the Women’s Challenge Cup last weekend.

Fourth-placed Walsall Wood women will look for their third win of the season when they host one from bottom Tamworth on Sunday. Wood lost 3-2 to Stoke City away from home midweek in their Challenge Cup game.

In the West Midlands League Division One South sixth-placed Sedgley & Gornal United visit Long Itchington. The sides met last weekend in the same circumstances with goals from Amy Botfish, Shannon Hayes and Kimberley Smith seeing Sedgley & Gornal United to a 3-0 Challenge Cup win.

Finally Bewdley Town host Droitwich Spa after a 4-0 league loss to Coventry Sphinx last weekend.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News