Maurico Pochettino and Michael Beale bookies favourites for Aston Villa job

Former Tottenham Hotspur' manager Maurico Pochettino

Gerrard was sacked on Thursday evening after a 3-0 defeat to Fulham brought to an end his 11 months in charge at Villa Park.

And now attention turns to who will replace Gerrard - with Pochettino, who had a successful time in England at Spurs the favourite.

Earlier this week it was reported that Villa had sounded out the ex PSG chief for the job ahead of Gerrard being sacked.

And behind him QPR boss Beale is second on the list - having enjoyed a good start to his first managerial job.

Beale, who has coached in England and South America was Gerrard's number two in Scotland and at Villa - before leaving for QPR in the summer.

Earlier this week he was approached by Wolves to take over at Molineux - but he turned them down and decided to remain in London.

He is 11/4 ahead of Brentford's Thomas Frank - with Sean Dyche sitting at 5/1.

He has been out of a job since being sacked by Burnley last season - and has been heavily linked with the vacant West Brom job, although it is understood he is waiting for a Premier League job.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery is 6/1, with Gerrard's former boss Rafa Benitez the next favourite at 16/1.

Norwegian Kjetil Knutsen is at 16/1 among the early outsiders, with Gerrard's assistant Neil Critchley 20/1