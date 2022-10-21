'He's taken us backwards': Aston Villa fans react to Steven Gerrard's sacking

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard looks dejected after the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022.

And while the Villa fans were still making their way back to the West Midlands - Gerrard was sacked by the club after 11 months in charge.

It was a tenure that was full of optimism about what Gerrard could deliver after success at Rangers - but that ebbed away this season as Villa now hover on the edge of the drop zone.

As the search now begins for a new manager, here is what the Villa fans have had to say about his sacking:

Alan Dunlop said: "I feel sorry for him, if only the league could have shut down for a few weeks so he could have got some injuries back and bought 5 players, but nowhere in the world would do such a thing."

Michael Dean added: "Still wish him the best and will remain in awe of his playing career, but a big dose of humility will do him the world of good. We move on."

Holly Percival said: "I’m honestly not surprised. He was given the time, the money, the resources. For whatever reason it didn’t work. The main focus now is how #AVFC move forward."

Another fan added: "Simply did not cut it at the highest level. Time to get back to Scotland or even Championship to keep working on his management."

Crippy Cooke explained that Dean Smith did a better job at the club with less resources.

He explained: "He had the resources to build the squad he wanted but failed to deliver and did a worse job than Dean Smith.

"We sacked Smith for hitting a ceiling at Villa and Gerrard has taken us backwards.

"I think plenty of managers will want the job. The squad is solid, just out of form."

Mark Paine described the appointment of Gerrard as an 'ill thought out experiment'.

He added: "I wish him well in the future but this ill thought out experiment was always going to end this way. We need to make an ambitious appointment; no more mediocrities and try outs."