Aston Villa interim boss Aaron Danks looking for response

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (second left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday August 20, 2022..

Villa were beaten 3-0 at Fulham on Thursday evening - with Steven Gerrard then sacked following 11 months at the club.

He and his backroom staff have all left the club with Danks handed the reigns on an interim basis.

And the coach has urged the squad not to dwell on what has happened - as they look to move away from the drop zone starting with Brentford at Villa Park.

He said: "Obviously my first thoughts and response is disappointment for the staff who have lost their jobs last night.

"I worked closely with them for a long time and my thoughts are with them.

"Now we move on quickly and look at the task in hand which is Brentford on Sunday.

"I had the call when we returned to the training ground late last night to step forward and lead the team for the next couple of days, so preparation now begins and we move on."

Villa take on Brentford while sitting just above the drop zone after Thursday's defeat.

And Banks insisted the players know the performances haven't been good enough and called for a response.

He added: "With the players today it has been one of positivity.

"We are looking for a response and we all know results and performances have not been to the level we have wanted, the players know that more than anyone.