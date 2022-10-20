Notification Settings

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard

By Nathan JudahAston VillaPublished: Comments

Steven Gerrard has been sacked as manager of Aston Villa football club with immediate effect.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard looks dejected

Barely 90 mins after the 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage, the club released an official statement.

The statement read:

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Gerrard was under intense pressure going into the game and his team delivered one of the poorest displays of the season.

The Villa boss was subjected to chants of 'You're getting sacked in the morning', 'We want Gerrard out' and 'Steven Gerrard, get out of our club' from a sizeable contingent of the travelling support as his side capitulated.

In Gerrard's post-match press conference, he said, "Football is in my DNA and quitting is certainly not."

But shortly after, the club took the decision out of his hands.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

