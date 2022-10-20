Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard: Quitting is not in my DNA

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard looks dejected

Goals from Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and a Tyrone Mings own goal left Villa outside the bottom three only on goal difference.

"Football is in my DNA and quitting is certainly not so we'll see what happens moving forward," said the Villa boss.

"The performance tonight was miles away from what I want, from what I expect for what I stand for.

"I feel the fans frustration, we were so far away from how we looked vs Chelsea and the reality is its not good enough at this club."

To add insult to injury, Douglas Luiz was shown a straight red card following an off the ball clash with Mitrovic.

The Villa boss was subjected to chants of 'You're getting sacked in the morning', 'We want Gerrard out' and 'Steven Gerrard, get out of our club' from a sizeable contingent of the travelling support as his side capitulated.

"It's tough, but I accept it, I understand it. I can feel their frustration. I'm frustrated with them.