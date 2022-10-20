Notification Settings

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard: Quitting is not in my DNA

By Nathan JudahAston VillaPublished:

Steven Gerrard has said he will not resign as Aston Villa manager following the humiliating 3-0 defeat at Fulham.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard looks dejected
Goals from Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and a Tyrone Mings own goal left Villa outside the bottom three only on goal difference.

"Football is in my DNA and quitting is certainly not so we'll see what happens moving forward," said the Villa boss.

"The performance tonight was miles away from what I want, from what I expect for what I stand for.

"I feel the fans frustration, we were so far away from how we looked vs Chelsea and the reality is its not good enough at this club."

To add insult to injury, Douglas Luiz was shown a straight red card following an off the ball clash with Mitrovic.

The Villa boss was subjected to chants of 'You're getting sacked in the morning', 'We want Gerrard out' and 'Steven Gerrard, get out of our club' from a sizeable contingent of the travelling support as his side capitulated.

"It's tough, but I accept it, I understand it. I can feel their frustration. I'm frustrated with them.

"It was a tough night for me personally. We'll see what happens. I understand the situation we are in. I'm a fighter."

