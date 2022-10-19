Steven Gerrard: I've had nothing but support from Aston Villa hierarchy

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Gerrard, under pressure following a poor start to the season, yesterday confirmed he had spoken to the club’s ownership group, including chief executive Christian Purslow and sporting director Johan Lange, in recent days but said his future had not been discussed and neither had he sought any reassurances.

Villa have taken just nine points from their first 10 Premier League matches and Gerrard has entered a huge period with tonight’s match followed by Sunday’s visit of Brentford.

He said: “I’ve felt nothing but support from Johan, Christian and the owners. I’ve spoken to them all within the last seven or eight days and the noise and the pressure doesn’t get mentioned.

“It’s very much talking about our performances, where we are and how close we’ve been to being in a better place in the league.

“Everyone is on the same page, we’ve been aligned since the first day, so I’m not going to plead for this or that. The owners know where we’re at and they know me and how determined I am to improve our current position. So that’s where we are.”

Asked if he had received any reassuring words from billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, Gerrard replied: “I haven’t – because they haven’t spoken about my position.

“It was very much how it has been as the journey has gone on. I think they are well entitled to ask questions and why I made certain decisions.

“They own the club and that’s the relationship I want – I want to tell them what we’re doing. That’s important I have those people around me.