Aston Villa 0 Chelsea 2 - Player Ratings

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho (centre left) and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

Emi Martinez

Mount struck the free-kick well but the ball ended up in the middle of the goal. Should be doing much better.

Fooled 5

Matty Cash

Got forward at every opportunity and linked well with Bailey. Better delivery into the box than in previous games.

Lively 7

Ezri Konsa

Continues to look more like his old self after a difficult end to last season and tough start to this. Looks good when he keeps it simple.

Assured 7

Tyrone Mings

Deserves a bit of credit for recovering after starting the match in such horrendous fashion. But then gave away the free-kick for the second.

Error 5

Ashley Young

Another strong performance from the veteran, who drove Villa forward at every opportunity. Plays with the energy of a player 10 years younger.

Driven 7

Jacob Ramsey

Very good in an opening half which was probably his best showing of the season. Denied by a brilliant Kepa save, low to the keeper’s right.

Busy 7

Douglas Luiz

A tidy enough performance from the Brazilian. Sent an early volley at Kepa and caused problems with his set-piece delivery.

Tidy 6

John McGinn

Another player who looked improved on recent performance. Found himself in far more advanced positions. Twice denied by Kepa.

Strong 6

Leon Bailey

The winger’s best performance since his substitute cameo against Everton. Should have scored when he headed against the bar.

Impressive 7

Danny Ings

Twice denied by Kepa including the best save of the lot from a header at point-blank range. Looked bright in the opening half but faded.

Denied 6

Ollie Watkins

Caused Chelsea endless problems with his running but his lack of finesse in the box is an ongoing problem. Another who saw chances go begging.

Workrate 6

substitutes