What channel is Aston Villa vs Chelsea? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Ashley Young's strike spared Villa from defeat at Nottingham Forest on Monday

Head coach Steven Gerrard is under pressure after a disappointing start to the season has seen his side pick up just two wins from their opening nine fixtures.

Villa were booed by their own supporters after Monday’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, but Gerrard is confident his team are close to hitting their stride - though accepted he's still working to win over fans after 11 months in the job.

Chelsea's visit is the first of three matches - all against opposition from London - in just eight days for Villa, who travel to Fulham on Thursday before welcoming next Sunday.

The Blues arrive off the back of four straight wins across the Premier League and Champions League, with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in good form having scored in three of his last four games.

What time is Aston Villa vs Chelsea?

Aston Villa vs Chelsea is one of five top-flight matches being played on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 2pm, the same time Leeds vs Arsenal, Manchester United vs Newcastle and Southampton vs Leeds get under way, before Liverpool take on Manchester City at 4.30pm.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea TV channel

The match will be shown live by Sky Sports.

Coverage will begin at 1pm on its Premier League channel and at 2pm on Main Event.

Team news

Leon Bailey is set to be available again after missing Monday's trip to Nottingham Forest due to a small muscle injury.

Matty Cash and Cameron Archer have been managing niggles since returning to action at The City Ground but are expected to be okay.

Boubacar Kamara, Diego Carlos, Lucas Digne and Ludwig Augustinsson are all still out, though the latter pair could be available again towards the end of October.

For Chelsea, right-back Reece James will be out after limping off during his side's 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.