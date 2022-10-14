Notification Settings

Douglas Luiz signs new Aston Villa deal

By Matt Maher

Midfielder Douglas Luiz has boosted Villa by signing a new long-term deal.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz trips during the Premier League match at City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Nottingham. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
The Brazil international was due to be out of contract at the end of the season but has committed his future to the club.

Luiz was the subject of three rejected deadline day bids from Arsenal, the last worth around £25million. A regular in Villa’s team since joining for £15m from Manchester City in 2019, he has appeared in all but one of the club’s nine Premier League matches this season.

Talks over a new deal resumed in recent weeks, after the club and player had previously failed to reach a breakthrough in the summer.

Luiz said: “I love this club. This club opened the door for me when I came to England to play in the Premier League. I’m so happy because I’m staying here and my choice is here.”

