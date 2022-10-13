Steven Gerrard insists attackers need to up their game

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Coutinho is yet to score or create a goal this season and his performances have come under increasing scrutiny, with his and Gerrard's former Liverpool team-mate Jamie Carragher claiming the 29-year-old looked "a shadow" of his former self during Monday's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Gerrard claims the playmaker has acknowledged he must improve, saying: "Phil knows he can be better. He has been open and said that himself.

"But he is not the only one. From an attacking point of view we are getting to really good areas of the pitch.

"It is more than Phil in the final third who has to step forward in the final third. Once we get that from the big players, the big names, I am sure we can move up the league.

"Had we got it at Nottingham Forest we would be talking about sitting ninth in the table. That is the frustrating thing."