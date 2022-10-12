Notification Settings

Aston Villa Steven Gerrard hopeful of Leon Bailey return ahead of Chelsea

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa hope to have Leon Bailey back for Sunday’s match against Chelsea with under-fire boss Steven Gerrard poised to make changes to spark his spluttering attack.

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey (right) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Gerrard is threatening to wield the axe after Villa struggled to break down Nottingham Forest during Monday’s 1-1 draw at the City Ground, a result which left them sitting 16th in the Premier League.

Bailey missed the match with a muscle injury but could be back for the visit of Chelsea.

Gerrard said: “He was out on the training pitch on Sunday running at 70 or 80 per cent. Hopefully with no reaction we can have him available.”

The boss wants more from his forward players with Villa having scored just seven league goals so far and warned: “There could be a few changes in the team. It could be pretty quick.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

