Aston Villa Steven Gerrard hopeful of Leon Bailey return ahead of Chelsea

Gerrard is threatening to wield the axe after Villa struggled to break down Nottingham Forest during Monday’s 1-1 draw at the City Ground, a result which left them sitting 16th in the Premier League.
Bailey missed the match with a muscle injury but could be back for the visit of Chelsea.
Gerrard said: “He was out on the training pitch on Sunday running at 70 or 80 per cent. Hopefully with no reaction we can have him available.”
The boss wants more from his forward players with Villa having scored just seven league goals so far and warned: “There could be a few changes in the team. It could be pretty quick.”