Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa pressure is on tonight

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The boss is acutely aware of mounting frustration among supporters at a return of just eight points from the first eight Premier League matches but confident he can get his team climbing the table.

Forest sit bottom of the pile after five straight defeats and Gerrard said: “If you don’t get results fans demand and want, in this day and age, you are going to get reactions.

“Noise? Pressure? No problem. I’m very much aware of it and I am definitely no mug. I don’t hide under a rock or put myself in a shell. I puff my chest out. I accept every bit of it.