Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard: Step up to the plate or you're getting dropped

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The visitors were booed by travelling supporters at the City Ground after failing to beat a home team who had lost their previous five matches and Gerrard admitted he was aware of growing discontent among the fanbase, with Villa sitting 16th in the Premier League.

But he directed his own frustration toward an attacking unit which has mustered just seven goals in the opening nine fixtures and again looked insipid at Forest.

He said: “I have challenged the forward players to give us more in that area of the pitch because I think up to that point there is not a lot wrong.

“It’s not an application or commitment thing at all. We need more from our big-hitters. When we get that and they step forward with more for us I am sure we can turn these draws into wins.

“Tonight was a great opportunity to jump up the league and we did not take it.

“Hopefully players can get into better form and step forward. If not I am going to have to try and change things, whether that is personnel or system or shape. We tried to do that in the game tonight but not much changed.

“Right now you are thinking what you are going to do for the weekend and there could be changes in the team. It could be pretty quick.”

The draw extended Villa’s unbeaten run to four matches, the longest of Gerrard’s tenure. But it did not ease restlessness among supporters.

Gerrard said: “I am aware we should have more points and more goals. I am not stupid. I have not got my head buried under the sand.

“I know there is pressure. There has been since the opening day when we lost at Bournemouth. I am very much aware of the external pressure and noise and what people are saying. I am not soft.

“The fans came here tonight. We are playing against a team which give a lot of opportunities up, a lot of goals. We had a massive opportunity to go from 16th to ninth and we did not take it.

“The fans deserve for us to go and win the game and we didn’t. I understand that.