Steven Gerrard confident goals will come for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

The 26-year-old has found the net just once in eight Premier League matches this season and failed to take several chances during the 0-0 draw at Leeds last time out.

Gerrard, who takes Villa to Nottingham Forest tonight, felt Watkins’ all-round performance at Elland Road contained everything but the goal and is confident those will eventually come if the striker maintains his standards.

“I don’t have to back Ollie in public. I am not sure that is what he would want,” said the boss. “Ollie already knows he has every bit of confidence and belief from me. I am right behind him because I think he is a fantastic player.

“A lot of the chances at Leeds he created for himself and he was very close to being the match-winner.

“He has to continue to get in the same positions, continue getting the same chances and it will turn for him. One big goal will give him the belief and confidence he may need.”

Watkins has finished Villa’s top scorer in each of the last two seasons, earning five England caps. But while his work-rate is of huge benefit to the team, his lack of goals this term is an increasing concern and despite Gerrard’s confidence in the striker, the boss also hinted at possible changes for the trip to the City Ground.

A muscle injury to Leon Bailey may open the door for Danny Ings to make his first start since the 1-0 defeat to West Ham in August, while youngster Cameron Archer is also in contention having shaken off some minor niggles, as Gerrard looks to add some potency to a team which has scored just six Premier League goals so far.

“From my point of view I also need to look around our other options as well,” he said. “Now Cam has had a full week of training I know he is ready for some minutes.

“I know Danny is champing at the bit, he is giving me the eyes. I know I have other options in there as well. It is not just Ollie. I think it is important collectively we share the responsibility of finding the breakthrough and scoring goals.

“The positive thing for me is the performance is there. That is the most we have created in terms of quality of chance and the areas they are coming. That was a big positive. I have every belief we will take those chances in the coming weeks.

“I believe we have the talent to be more ruthless and clinical. That is what we are working on.

“Six goals in eight games? It’s not enough. I am the first person to take responsibility for that. But if we keep creating the chances we did against Leeds, I am backing my players to come good.”

Matty Cash, returning to the City Ground for the first time since his £16million move to Villa two years ago, is expected to make his first appearance after more than a month out with a hamstring injury.