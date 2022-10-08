Steven Gerrard mulls tweak to his Aston Villa defence

Aston Villa's Ashley Young (left) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Villa are without both senior left-backs, Lucas Digne and Ludwig Augustinsson, for at least the next two Premier League fixtures with veteran Ashley Young expected to deputise at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Gerrard, who should have Calum Chambers available again, has not ruled out playing three centre-backs should the situation demand it.

He explained: “We have to prepare for what-ifs? It goes without saying I prefer to play with a four (in defence).

“But we have to keep analysing the injury situations. If we were to have any more, or any situations during the game, we have to prepare and practice what we might need to go to.

“It might be a situation where I might have to go to a three at some point. We’ll have to wait and see.”