Aston Villa boss insists only win will do at Nottingham Forest

Villa head into the match unbeaten in three but with Gerrard acknowledging there are still big improvements to be made.
Forest sit bottom of the Premier League having lost five straight, yet the mood around the City Ground shifted significantly yesterday when boss Steve Cooper was handed a new three-year deal.
Gerrard said: “We’ve given ourselves a platform to build on and five points is a better return than the previous games.
“But we don’t want to go unbeaten against Forest. We want to go to Forest and win. That’s the only focus. That’s the only gameplan in my mind.
“We don’t go there thinking how can we go four unbeaten. The mentality is how can we take maximum points?”