Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa boss insists only win will do at Nottingham Forest

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Steven Gerrard admits only a win will suffice when Villa visit Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard watches play during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday August 31, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Arsenal. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard watches play during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday August 31, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Arsenal. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Villa head into the match unbeaten in three but with Gerrard acknowledging there are still big improvements to be made.

Forest sit bottom of the Premier League having lost five straight, yet the mood around the City Ground shifted significantly yesterday when boss Steve Cooper was handed a new three-year deal.

Gerrard said: “We’ve given ourselves a platform to build on and five points is a better return than the previous games.

“But we don’t want to go unbeaten against Forest. We want to go to Forest and win. That’s the only focus. That’s the only gameplan in my mind.

“We don’t go there thinking how can we go four unbeaten. The mentality is how can we take maximum points?”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News