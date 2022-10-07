Manchester City fined £260,000 for Aston Villa pitch invasion

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen stands dejected after conceding a third goal, scored by Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan during the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday May 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man City. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Premier League champions have also been warned about their future conduct after admitting an FA charge of failing to ensure supporters conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and violent behaviour.

Thousands of fans ran onto the Etihad Stadium pitch after Pep Guardiola’s team came from two goals down to win and clinch the title. Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was struck as he tried to escape the field, sustaining a cut to his head.

Two supporters subsequently received banning orders after being charged by police for disorder offences.

The invasion at the Etihad was one of a series which marred the closing weeks of last season across English football. Everton were last week fined £300,000 for an incursion which followed their win over Crystal Palace just days before Villa’s trip to City, during which visiting boss Patrick Vieira was goaded by supporters.