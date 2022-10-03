Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa: Strikers struggle in stalemate - player ratings

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (right) gets past Leeds United's Marc Roca during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Sunday October 2, 2022.

Emi Martinez

Forced into just one serious save during the 90 minutes when he parried Bamford’s powerful drive. Confident in his handling when coming for crosses.

Assured 7

Ashley Young

The kind of atmosphere and game the veteran relishes. More than happy to mix it. Showed great vision with a pinpoint through ball to Watkins. Seemed to relish the challenge.

Element 7

Ezri Konsa

Sparked a mini-melee when he jumped over Rodrigo to head the ball clear. Seemed to enjoy the switch to right-back in the second half and got forward well. Villa’s best player.

Impressive 7

Tyrone Mings

The centre-back’s fine run of form continued with another strong performance, though this was not a day Villa’s backline was seriously tested after Sinisterra’s dismissal.

Strong 7

Ludwig Augustinsson

Had just started to settle into his Premier League debut, after an iffy start, when he was forced off with a hamstring injury. Another blow for Gerrard.

Injury 6

John McGinn

One of the skipper’s better performances of the season. He was strong in the tackle and used the ball well. The question is whether he should be playing in a more advanced role.

Tidy 7

Douglas Luiz

A quietly efficient showing from the midfielder, who stepped in to replace the absent Boubcacar Kamara. Used the ball well and kept Villa ticking over.

Solid 7

Jacob Ramsey

A lively performance. Always looking to get on the front foot. Sent a shot over the bar during the second half.

Energy 6

Philippe Coutinho

Should have done better with a shot from the edge of the box in the first half, then shit the post early in the second.

Glimpses 6

Leon Bailey

Shot straight at Meslier late in the first half and delivered the cross from which Coutinho hit the post but not for the first time this season didn’t show nearly enough.

Underwhelming 5

Ollie Watkins

A very good performance up to the point it really mattered. Twice denied by Meslier in the first half and then again at the death. Rebound miss was the worst.

Wasteful 6

Substitutes