'It works both ways': Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard in response to Jesse Marsch 'snail pace' comment

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Tuesday August 30, 2022.

Villa were by ten man Leeds at Elland Road - a game which Marsch watched from the stands following a touchline ban.

And after the game he was critical of Villa for what he says slowing the game down to a 'snails pace.

He said: "This is the best league in the world and our fans don't come here to watch a match at snail's pace,

"Villa slow the games down and it’s two or three opponents that want to, at every moment, throw the ball away and take a minute on every goal kick.

"We need some help to manage this, right? We can’t do it alone. The sad thing is is that this is the best environment in the league for me and our fans don’t come here to watch a snail’s-paced match."

But Villa boss Gerrard, although wanting to concentrate on his side, fired back at the Leeds boss insisting he can't have it 'both ways'.

He added: "Was he unhappy with their timewasting when they went down to 10 men?"

"It works both ways.

"But I'm not interested in Jesse and what he thinks and his opinion. We will do what we need to do. I'm only interested in Aston Villa."

And Gerrard wasn't the only one in disagreement with Marsch's comment.

His former England team mate and TV pundit Paul Scholes was left confused at the Leeds boss blaming Villa - despite the visitors, in his opinion, being the better side.

Scholes added: "You can’t be blaming Aston Villa for that.

"Aston Villa, if anything, they were the much better team, especially in the second half up until they were playing against ten men.