What channel is Leeds vs Aston Villa? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Aston Villa return to action on Sunday after playing just two league games in September.

Villa will be hoping to secure back-to-back wins after beating Southampton in their last match

After beating Southampton 1-0 last time out, Steven Gerrard's men will be hoping to secure back-to-back wins when they travel to Elland Road to play Leeds United.

Villa's record from their first seven Premier League games reads: won two, drawn one, lost four. Leeds have two of each from their six games so far.

Villa fans will be hoping for a repeat of last season's performance when goals from Philippe Coutinho, Matty Cash and Calum Chambers helped their team cruise to a 3-0 win.

What time is Leeds vs Aston Villa?

Kick-off in West Yorkshire is at 4.30pm.

It's the second of two Premier League games, and follows on from the Manchester derby at the Etihad, which is a 2pm kick-off.

Leeds vs Aston Villa TV channel

Leeds vs Villa makes up the second half of Sky Sports' Super Sunday. Coverage will be on the Main Event and Premier League channels from 4pm after Manchester City vs Manchester United.

Team news

Midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been ruled out until after this winter's World Cup after suffering a knee ligament injury during last month's win over Southampton. He will join centre-back Diego Carlos on the sidelines.

Full-backs Matty Cash - who scored in last season's win at Elland Road - and Lucas Digne are also out, although Cash is due to full training on Monday.

However, striker Cameron Archer is back in the matchday squad.

Next fixture

Villa have eight days before their next league match, when they travel to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on Monday, October 10.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

